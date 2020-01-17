If you've never heard of Lex Greensill, you're not alone. The "billionaire from Bundaberg" has made a relatively quiet rise for someone who is now making billions off a controversial new financial product.
Who is the Australian billionaire who just hired Julie Bishop?
Bishop will bring 'unparalleled expertise' as Lex Greensill pitches his controversial finance company to Canberra.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.