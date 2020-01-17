Remember those state government pledges to better protect greyhounds in the wake of 2015 revelations of a brutal, corrupt industry? They've been all but abandoned. The industry continues to slaughter large numbers of dogs and revel in millions of dollars in taxpayer handouts.
Gone are the dogs: governments have totally abandoned their promises on greyhound welfare
The greyhound racing industry is still being showered in taxpayer funding, even as it slaughters dogs.
