Many are calling for Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie to resign, but very few believe it will actually happen.
When did Australian politicians become incapable of shame?
Scandals like the one Bridget McKenzie is facing used to end careers.
Scandals like the one Bridget McKenzie is facing used to end careers.
Many are calling for Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie to resign, but very few believe it will actually happen.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.