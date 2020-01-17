A majority of Australians are losing trust in the news, and are worried about the growing influence of commercial advertisers over content, according to an Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) report and survey released today.
Australians losing faith in TV news, regulator warns
85% of respondents were concerned news is reported from a particular point of view rather than being balanced or impartial.
