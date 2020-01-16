One cold and cloudy weekend in Cambridge, an Australian zoologist decided to take a break from counting invertebrates and start counting something equally spineless: letters to the editor in The Australian.
On the other side of the world, a zoologist is counting The Australian’s climate deniers
Of 306 letters to the editor addressing climate science, 67% were opposed to it.
