James Murdoch

On Tuesday James Murdoch raised hopes his father’s media company might be about to pivot from its climate denialism. This morning, News Corp’s NT News responded on its front page. Below you’ll find the original, along with Crikey‘s attempt to decode it.

*Reverse ferret is a phrase used predominantly within the British media to describe a sudden reversal in an organisation’s editorial or political line on a certain issue. Generally, this will involve no acknowledgement of the previous position (Source: Wikipedia).