Ros Kelly can finally relax: a quarter century after the "sports rorts" affair ended her political career, there's a new sports grants rort that dwarfs hers, the details of which have been forensically dissected by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).
Anatomy of a rort: how the Coalition spent $100 million in grants to help its election campaign
In the most blatant rorting of a grants program ever seen, Nationals minister Bridget McKenzie oversaw the use of a $100 million program to help the Coalition win the 2019 election.
