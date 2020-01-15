If the government's plan to outsource aged care assessment hits the fence, it can blame Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck.
Will the government’s aged care blunders turn into Mediscare 2.0?
First the government had hoped to drive through the outsourcing of aged care assessment. Then its aged care minister verballed the aged care royal commission. Now it's picking up the pieces.
