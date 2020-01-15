From former PM Kevin Rudd declaring Scott Morrison “no longer fit to hold the high office of prime minister” to former Labor senator Doug Cameron calling Morrison’s platitudes to victims “bullshit”, the opposition has been quick to criticise the Coalition’s response to the bushfires.
Get off your high horse, Labor — your bushfire policies leave a lot to be desired
Labor has been quick to call out the Coalition's response to the fires. Have they really earned that right?
