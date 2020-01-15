James Murdoch has laid bare divisions on climate crisis within the media empire. Will it amount to any real change?

Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch

James Murdoch, Rupert’s youngest son, has always been the family's black sheep. A Harvard drop-out who set up his own hip hop record label, he had to be coaxed into News Corp in 1996. Once on board, he preferred to run his own race in far-flung parts of the empire, such as Hong Kong and London, well away from his father and older brother Lachlan.