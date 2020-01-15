The ABC will blow out its allotted $1 million for emergency reporting, with the broadcaster telling Crikey its bushfire crisis coverage expected to cost "well into the millions of dollars".
How much does it cost the ABC to cover a bushfire crisis?
Covering the bushfire crisis will cost the public broadcaster 'well into the millions of dollars', the ABC has told Crikey.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.