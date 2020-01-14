Good morning, early birds. The PM will consider a wealth of renewable alternatives as part of a plan to reduce Australia’s carbon emissions, and for federal MPs with seats in Victoria, early preselection looms. It's the news you need to know, with Caleb Triscari.

(Image: AAP/LUKAS COCH)

KEEPING HIS OPTIONS OPEN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will consider more than 100 new renewable energy technologies as part of a forthcoming plan to reduce Australia’s carbon emissions. Set to be released later this year, the draft investment paper predicts renewable energy in the electricity grid will double over the next decade.

Technology to be considered includes carbon capture and storage, lithium production, biofuels and waste-to-energy. Morrison on Sunday signalled his intention to cut additional carbon emissions and suggested the government may not need to carry over its Kyoto credits to hit its 2030 emissions reduction targets, The Australian reports ($).

GET READY TO LIB-SYNC FOR YOUR LIFE

Federal Liberal MPs in Victoria will be fighting to keep their seats in preselections opening tomorrow, The Age reports. Politicians including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt are among those preparing applications for endorsement.

With the next federal election more than two years away, the Victorian branch’s early preselection process has resulted in Liberal MPs and party members writing to the executive, asking for the procedure to be changed. This is the second time state president Robert Clark has had to field such calls, with the first time in December rejected on legal grounds.

“RENEGE ON RENEGING THE NEG”

Energy Security Board chair Dr Kerry Schott said the Morrison government’s lack of national energy policy is making grid management more difficult as renewable technology booms, The Age reports.

While individual projects, such as Snowy 2.0, are helping, Schott is looking to former government’s energy policy for inspiration. “If we went back to the [National Energy Guarantee] or to something that links emissions reduction to reliability and security, that would be great. That really needs national leadership,” Schott said.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m keeping calm. Everyone looks very worried about this. I’m trying not to be worried because I’ve been told he can sense if I’m worried. Debi Edward

The ITV News Asia correspondent stood strong in protective armour as she held what she believed to be one of Australia’s notorious “drop bears”.

THE COMMENTARIAT

How royal commissions can both help and hinder — Scott Prasser (Australian Financial Review): “Drawing on the experiences and lessons of past royal commissions, there are some things the Morrison government should do to avoid undermining the process from the start. This means the terms of reference of any royal commission must not avoid the underlying and growing public concern about the relationship between climate change and bushfires. Otherwise it will be doomed to failure, and add to the Morrison government’s present woes.”

Russia and Iran are eroding our democratic freedoms ($) — Stefan Romaniw (The Australian): “Democracy enshrines the rights of people no matter who or where they are. It is a basic right to buy an airline ticket, board a plane, take off and land safely at your destination. For 298 people — including 38 Australians — on Malaysia Airlines’ Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, and 178 poor souls on Flight PS752 last Wednesday, those rights were nonchalantly ignored. What binds them are political forces exerting unlawful power, having no respect for international conventions and absolutely no fear of consequences.”

The sweet relief of rain after bushfires threatens disaster for our rivers — Paul McInerney, Gavin Rees and Klaus Joehnk (The Conversation): “When heavy rainfall eventually extinguishes the flames ravaging south-east Australia, another ecological threat will arise. Sediment, ash and debris washing into our waterways, particularly in the Murray-Darling Basin, may decimate aquatic life. We’ve seen this before. Following 2003 bushfires in Victoria’s alpine region, water filled with sediment and debris (known as sediment slugs) flowed into rivers and lakes, heavily reducing fish populations. We’ll likely see it again after this season’s bushfire emergency.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will meet with business lobby groups and small businesses to talk about bushfire recovery.

Sydney

Acting NSW Multiculturalism Minister Geoff Day will launch the Australia Day 2020 program, alongside Australia Day Council of NSW chair Andrew Parker.

Israel