I have worked in the Australian news media for nearly 20 years — at Fairfax, News Corp, AAP, in regional media and as editor and publisher of the independent national newspaper for children, Crinkling News.
Dear editors, you are breaking my heart. Please stop
As bushfires rage across the country, and politicians and commentators lie with impunity, news publishers need to take a stand
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.