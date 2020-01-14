What went down at the royal family's crisis summit? Did Prince Harry and Megan Markle manage to break free of the Queen's clutches? Does anybody know who Prince Edward is? Find out here.

(Image: EPA/Neil Hall)

So, the Queen is OK(ish) about Harry and Meghan's desire to be part-time royals. But what's the real story? Crikey can reveal what really went down at the Sandringham crisis summit, thanks to recording devices implanted in specially bred Corgis.

The transcript is reproduced here in the public interest.

HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH: Right, well, you know why I’ve brought you all here today.