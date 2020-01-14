Fossil fuel companies and climate denialists have pumped at least $57 million into Australian politics in the last twenty years using our lax political donation laws, and the figure is likely significantly higher.
Fifty seven million ways the carbon industrial complex infects Australian politics
A closer look at how fossil fuel companies influence policymaking shows that Australia has a carbon industrial complex uniting government and greenhouse emitters.
