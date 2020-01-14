Climate denial in Australia is alive and well, and seeing as how we can’t beat them -- even amid a bushfire crisis both scientists and firefighters link directly to global heating -- why not join them?
Crikey’s guide to spinning a climate catastrophe
Here's what you can learn from the conservative response to the bushfire crisis — a masterclass in spin, wilful ignorance and weaponised disinformation.
