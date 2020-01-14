Australian women are running rings around their male counterparts at the Oscars. Crikey takes a look at why.

Margot Robbie (Image: AAP/Ben Rushton)

Look, this is a process that surveyed all cinema in 2018 and decided there wasn't a better movie than a chummy, ahistorical look at race relations in Jim Crow South directed by half the brains behind Dumb and Dumber. Let's keep that in mind before we read too much into the objective quality an Oscar nomination represents.