One News Corp employee has finally had enough of the company's bushfire coverage.

Executive Chairman of News Corp Australasia Michael Miller (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

A News Corp employee, a non-journalist, last week blasted the company’s reporting of the bushfire crisis in a resignation letter to executive chair Michael Miller and cc’ed to all employees. Her comments were leaked and widely reported. Below is the letter in full. For the record, Mr Miller disputed her claims and noted she was already leaving the company.

Hi Michael,

Thank you for your email regarding fundraising and other support initiatives in relation to the devastating fires.

Unfortunately however, this does not offset the impact News Corp reporting has had over the last few weeks. I have been severely impacted by the coverage of News Corp publications in relation to the fires, in particular the misinformation campaign that has tried to divert attention away from the real issue which is climate change to rather focus on arson (including misrepresenting facts).

I find it unconscionable to continue working for this company, knowing I am contributing to the spread of climate change denial and lies. The reporting I have witnessed in The Australian, The Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun is not only irresponsible, but dangerous and damaging to our communities and beautiful planet that needs us more than ever now to acknowledge the destruction we have caused and start doing something about it.

News Corp’s decision to take this approach in such a devastating time for our country, communities and environment is a step too far for any of us stakeholders to ignore and continue with our daily tasks without thinking for a minute about what we are contributing to.

Anxiety and disappointment are the feelings that have been occupying me over the last 24 hours, to the point where I am finding it incredibly difficult to focus on my work and do my job.

I hope this email will get you as a leader of this organisation to think about the big picture and the impact of our publications.

Sincerely,

Emily Townsend

Commercial Finance Manager — Corporate Functions