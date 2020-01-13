Over the last fortnight, events in the Middle East took a turn for the Armageddony after a US air strike killed Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani, and Iran retaliated by attacking US bases in Iraq.
Just a reminder that Morrison can send us to war whenever he wants
If Scott Morrison thinks that a military excursion could turn his plummeting fortunes around, there's not much we could do to stop him.
