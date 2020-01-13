For decades, Australia's governing class -- politicians, policymakers, economists, journalists, business leaders -- have patted themselves on the back for their success in the core business of public policy: the unprecedented global feat of nearly three decades of economic growth, including avoiding the 2008 global recession.
The government is guilty of criminal neglect. But it’s not alone
While Scott Morrison deserves to bear the brunt of criticism for the bushfire catastrophe, it is a disaster a generation in the making.
