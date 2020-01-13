A concerted campaign by China’s ruling Communist Party to interfere in Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections has failed -- and perhaps even backfired -- after President Tsai Ing-wen was overwhelmingly reelected at the weekend.
Beijing influence-peddling falls short in Taiwan
Australia will be heartened by Taiwan's rejection of Beijing, but should expect regional tensions to escalate.
