Not only was 2019 Australia’s hottest and driest year ever, but we twice cracked our hottest average day, saw an uptick in bushfire-generated dry-lightning storms and had, temporarily, the world’s worst worst air quality and hottest temperatures. That's not to mention country's worst bushfires.
Australia isn’t the only place battling extreme weather in the new year
Fake snow and cold snaps: while Australia fights the bushfires, the rest of the world had its own crises to deal with.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.