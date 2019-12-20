The money headed for the PM's church will help pay for security cameras, video intercoms and a security guard.

(AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

In March, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his government had allocated $55 million to community grants to upgrade security at places of worship around Australia.

So we noted with interest the recipient of one such grant recently was Morrison’s own church, Horizon.

According to the federal government’s public grant list, Horizon Church was awarded $110,000 from the Safer Communities Fund, which is intended to help “protect children who are at risk of attack, harassment or violence stemming from racial or religious intolerance”.

Horizon Church’s grant will go towards the installation of 18 fixed security cameras, 13 security lights, video intercoms to three designated areas, two security and alarm systems, and the employment of a security guard at the church.

In the latest round of grants, recipients included synagogues, other Christian churches, an Islamic school in Sydney, and non-religious organisations including a social justice theatre company in Adelaide (where it will be used on a program aimed at reducing racial intolerance).