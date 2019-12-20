Systems that rely on the presence of good people to function effectively will always fail. Eventually, with mathematical certainty, some duds will come along. They may not be malicious or outright corrupt, but merely mediocre, narrow-minded, thick will do. And they'll coincide with a period when the system is under pressure.
2019: a failed system leaves citizens bereft
2019 showed that we should focus more on a political system that is failing Australians than on the individual personalities that populate our parliaments.
