Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

This year, the coveted Arsehat of the Year was contested by a plethora of worthy candidates. Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn't even qualify for a nomination, while Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had to be retired for the same reason as Tony Abbott -- compared to most arsehats, they're bazookas at a knife fight. And yet, in the midst of all that, Crikey readers gave us the clearest winner in the history of our awards.