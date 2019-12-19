In one of the most decisive wins in the award's history, 2019's Arsehat of the Year embodies all of the worst traits of the political class.

Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

This year, the coveted Arsehat of the Year was contested by a plethora of worthy candidates. Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn't even qualify for a nomination, while Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had to be retired for the same reason as Tony Abbott -- compared to most arsehats, they're bazookas at a knife fight. And yet, in the midst of all that, Crikey readers gave us the clearest winner in the history of our awards.