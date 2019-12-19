While western governments continue to demand the ability to spy on all their citizens, one key security agency says encryption must be protected at all costs.

It's long been the case in Australia that to oppose internet censorship is to incur the accusation of protecting paedophiles, and so it continues.

In October, Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton attacked Google and Facebook, as well as other tech companies that provide encrypted services such as Apple, for "protecting paedophiles" by refusing to let security agencies of the Five Eyes countries have backdoor access to their systems.