It's long been the case in Australia that to oppose internet censorship is to incur the accusation of protecting paedophiles, and so it continues.
In October, Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton attacked Google and Facebook, as well as other tech companies that provide encrypted services such as Apple, for "protecting paedophiles" by refusing to let security agencies of the Five Eyes countries have backdoor access to their systems.
