In direct contrast to the Arsehat category -- which gave us the clearest winner in the award's history -- the voting for 2019 Person of the Year has been the tightest on record. A mere 37 votes separate first and second place.
And the 2019 Person of the Year is…
2019's person of the year consistently demonstrated the kind of leadership that all leaders should aspire to.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.