There are plenty of grounds for criticism of the prime minister.
"SmoKo" Morrison's response to the bushfire crisis has been politically tone-deaf and a perpetuation of his climate denialism. His do-nothing approach to a floundering economy is costing people jobs and risking future growth. His religious discrimination bill will entrench the capacity of religious bigots to use faith, sexuality, gender and morality to discriminate and withhold health services.
