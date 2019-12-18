Criticism of Scott Morrison's holiday is unwarranted: politicians are entitled to spend precious time with their families, who pay the price of public life.

(Image: AAP Image/David Mariu)

There are plenty of grounds for criticism of the prime minister.

"SmoKo" Morrison's response to the bushfire crisis has been politically tone-deaf and a perpetuation of his climate denialism. His do-nothing approach to a floundering economy is costing people jobs and risking future growth. His religious discrimination bill will entrench the capacity of religious bigots to use faith, sexuality, gender and morality to discriminate and withhold health services.