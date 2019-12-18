Crikey's politician of the year is an MP who has combined remarkable electoral success with a willingness to speak against Australia's descent into a police state.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Who would be the best politician in a political system that is manifestly broken?

Australians don't trust their government. They are losing faith in democracy itself. We live in a police state in which whistleblowers who reveal government crimes, sources that embarrass the powerful, and journalists who report on them are raided by police goons and prosecuted, under a climate-denialist government that threatens to ban criticism of fossil fuel companies, with a parliament where the opposition is in a funk, still stunned that it lost an unloseable election.