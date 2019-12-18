The idea? Hundreds of millions of dollars are poured into an ambitious scheme by the federal government to fund private companies to secure genuine jobs for Australians with disabilities.
Inq looks into the flawed and highly unsuccessful scheme that is supposed to be helping Australians with disabilities find jobs.
The idea? Hundreds of millions of dollars are poured into an ambitious scheme by the federal government to fund private companies to secure genuine jobs for Australians with disabilities.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.