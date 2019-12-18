India has again resorted to the modern authoritarian nationalist tool of choice, shutting down the internet in Assam, Meghalaya, and Muslim-majority towns in the north of the country as part of ongoing battles over the government’s Hindu nationalist agenda.
India shutters the internet in support of its nationalist agenda
Millions of people in India are being denied access to the internet, which is having direct impact on the economy, education and human rights.
