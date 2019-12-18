Car sales are in a slump. Down 8.2% for the year, and each month of 2019 seemed to be worse than the one before. November's vehicle sales were down 9.8% on the same month a year prior, another indication that Australia’s economic heartbeat grows fainter.
But amid the gloom there's one corner of the car market that seems to be doing rather well. Luxury vehicles.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.