Are Rolls Royce sales a sign that Australia is churning out money while holding wealth back from the great many? The answer is not what you might imagine.

(Image: Unsplash/David Hellmann)

Car sales are in a slump. Down 8.2% for the year, and each month of 2019 seemed to be worse than the one before. November's vehicle sales were down 9.8% on the same month a year prior, another indication that Australia’s economic heartbeat grows fainter.

But amid the gloom there's one corner of the car market that seems to be doing rather well. Luxury vehicles.