The Medicare details of three former police commissioners may have been sold to the highest bidder, and Julian Assange's extradition fight could last years.

MEDISCARY

The Medicare card details of three former Australian Federal Police commissioners were advertised for sale on a dark web marketplace, according to an investigation by the ABC’s 7.30 program.

Former commissioners Andrew Colvin, Mike Keelty and Tony Negus all potentially had their details sold on a dark web site — Colvin’s apparently while he was still commissioner.

Medicare credentials can be used in identification fraud, and the hack is unlikely to calm any fears over the government’s ability to securely manage Australian’s My Health Record data.

ASSANGE’S FIGHT

Julian Assange’s extradition fight could last years, and his defence could hinge on the claim he has been illegally spied upon and his sensitive information has been leaked to the CIA.

If extradited to the US and found guilty, he faces 175 years for computer fraud and obtaining and disclosing national defence information.

Meanwhile, a group of 100 doctors has asked Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Prime Minister Scott Morrison to intervene in Assange’s incarceration in a London prison and to evacuate him to an Australian hospital. There are claims the 48-year-old WikiLeaks founder has endured “psychological torture” during efforts to extradite him to the United States.

RUTHLESS

About 20 buildings have burnt to the ground in the Blue Mountains — including the home of Mount Wilso­n and Mount Irvine fire captai­n Beth Raines ($), The Australian reports.

The fire, which has already burnt almost 400,000 hectares is now nearing the Mount Piper Power Station, the state’s fourth-largest power station, responsible for 10% of NSW’s electricity.

Former emergency services leaders say they feel “huge disappointment in the lack of national leadership” and will “go it alone” by convening their own bushfire crisis summit.

Meanwhile, Victorians are being warned of more (and worsening) bushfires this week, as a potentially record-breaking heatwave pushes temperatures in parts of the state to the high 40s. Fires in Western Australia and Queensland continued to rage overnight.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than [men]. Barack Obama

Speaking at a leadership event in Singapore, the former US president drops this pearl; we look forward to a day of “woke nonsense” columns across News Corp in response.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Five things MYEFO tells us about the economy and the nation’s finances — Danielle Wood & Kate Griffiths (The Conversation): “Each time wages forecasts missed, treasury assumed future growth would be even higher, to restore the long-term trend. Today’s MYEFO is a long-overdue admission from treasury that labour market dynamics have shifted – in other words, lower wage growth is the “new normal”. Even by 2022-23, wages are projected to grow at only 3% (and even that would still be a substantial turnaround compared to today).”

Frydenberg handballs growth challenge to RBA — Robert Guy (Australian Financial Review): “Treasurer Josh Frydenberg offered nothing in the way of new stimulus to bolster sluggish growth in the government’s mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, handballing the job of underwriting growth back to Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe. With his eye on the prize of a $5 billion budget surplus – diminished though it is from the original $7.1 billion forecast – the Treasurer has ignored the central bank governor, who has lamented the absence of fiscal policy as a supplementary booster to the RBA’s three rate cuts.”

It’s simple: Conservatives gave the people what they wanted — Adam Creighton (The Australian): “If [Boris] Johnson had the chance to throw a book on the table, it might have been a 2006 collection of his popular newspaper columns, Have I Got Views for You, as evidence of his intellectual dexterity. A champion of Brexit in 2016, Johnson famously wrote two columns for Britain’s the Daily Telegraph espousing Remain and Leave, respectively, before plumping for the latter as more politically saleable. He will be the most pragmatic Tory leader the UK has seen.”

