The first iteration of Scott Morrison’s religious “freedom” law was met with a less than enthusiastic response from the constituency for which it had been invented: the churches.
Government greenlights churches’ freedom to discriminate
The government has come down again, and even harder, on the side of institutional religion, to make it crystal clear that the churches’ rights trump our personal rights in all fields.
