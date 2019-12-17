When Bill Leak died of heart failure in 2017, Spectator editor Rowan Dean (and many others on the right) declared the cartoonist had been "hounded to his grave" by the Human Rights Commission.
Johannes Leak follows in the footsteps of his father, but can only go so far
Leak the Younger isn't as artistically talented as his dad was. But he’s already displayed a prodigious talent for the callousness his father only embraced later in life.
