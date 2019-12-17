The slump that set in in the second half of 2018 and which continues to dog the economy is a serious failure of policymaking, and one that may yet inflict much more substantial damage on Australia.
Government goes from delusion to denial on economy
A stagnating Australian economy reflects a serious and avoidable error by policymakers — and a political call by Scott Morrison that higher unemployment is worth it to protect a budget surplus.
