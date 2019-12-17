Put simply, people are dying who don’t have to die.
Each year 159,000 people die in Australia, and the government tells us only 2% are suitable people to donate organs.
Australia's "opt in" organ donation system is leading to unnecessary deaths, writes Bob Katter. A change in legislation would save lives.
