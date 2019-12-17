Who is on Crikey's Business Awards list this year — and more importantly, have they been naughty or nice?

Boral CEO Mike Kane in 2014. (Image: APP/Dan Himbrechts)

For the 12th year, we’re back with Crikey’s business awards, recognising those who contributed to mankind’s dim view of the corporate sector. We'd like to say that a lot has changed over the years, but a quick trip down memory lane -- to our first business awards from 2008 -- shows corporate Australia often struggles to learn from its mistakes...

CEO of the Year

Back in 2014, the AFR dubbed Mike Kane, the brash, big talking, American import, its Business Person of the Year. Alas, the Boral CEO is yet another example of why Australian companies shouldn’t hire US CEOs (think Sol Trujillo, Chris “Two Bags" Tyler, etc).