Despite the protests that have raged on Hong Kong's streets for the past nine months, it has become clear that little will change in the city in at least the medium term.
The protests themselves have only caused problems for Hongkongers in very small pockets of the sprawling metropolis of over 7 million people. When I visited two weeks ago, none of the several dozen locals that I spoke to felt they were in any danger, bar being in the wrong place when the wind changed if tear gas had been used nearby.
