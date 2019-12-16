Workers won't see decent pay rises until at least the mid-2020s according to the government's budget update, with the Coalition finally forced to acknowledge that the wage stagnation it has denied for years is now an ongoing feature of Australian life.
Frydenberg confirms a full decade of wage stagnation as he slashes surplus
The Morrison government has been forced to recognise the stagnation it is presiding over, slashing wage growth forecasts and revealing big cuts to its forecast budget surpluses.
