Centrelink. Trade disputes. And a cold case warms up. After a big week in news, here are the stories you may have missed in all the mayhem.

A firefighter defends a property in Torrington on Sunday November 10 (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Who fires the firies?

As the horrific fire season continues, and our increasingly exhausted volunteer fire crews continue to battle blazes, a question was put to Virginia Trioli on ABC radio this week about folks on Newstart who don’t have employers: specifically, whether jobseekers who were off fighting fires would risk losing their benefits since fighting fires is not technically an approved activity under Newstart.

And despite fervent Twitter and talkback debate over approved Centrelink activities and possible penalties for noncompliance, the official answer is a qualified no, people shouldn’t lose benefits.