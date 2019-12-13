If the UK election exit polls are correct, Boris Johnson will get the biggest Tory win since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.

(Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Blyth Valley! The Tories have taken Blyth Valley! Well bloody hell, apples and pears, slap me thigh, it's only the bloody British election innit! And in the Little Britain of the Royal Mail Hotel West Melbourne election watchalong the mood is thunderous, gloomy, depressed, and so very very British.