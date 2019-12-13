Media When even the press attacks press freedom Talk about self-loathing... Charlie Lewis Dec 13, 2019 Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes (AAP/Mick Tsikas) Nothing gets the media going like issues affecting itself. Free Trial If you are human, leave this field blank. Want to keep reading? Register your email address to get FREE access to the best of Crikey and INQ on a 21-day trial. Email Password Show Password I would also like to receive offers from Crikey partners Get Crikey now By submitting this form, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading Share Topics
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.