Unlike virtually all other Fed members, who essentially act as representatives of the big banks, Paul Volcker was wise to the role the banking sector plays in the economy.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum)

Paul Volcker, the last great central banker, died of prostate cancer on Sunday, aged 92. While he remains far less famous than his successor, Alan Greenspan, "Tall Paul" will be remembered far more fondly as the man who had the courage to lift interest rates to an unprecedented 20%. A far cry from the negative rates now growing in popularity around the world.

Volcker took the reins of the Fed in 1979, the tail end of the Carter administration. Shortly after his appointment, inflation hit 13%. Within five years, it was back at 4%, ushering in a period of strong economic growth and stability.