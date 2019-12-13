Yesterday the Morrison government announced its plan to better regulate digital platforms -- a plan that has all the hallmarks of Coalition policy style. Which is to say, it's long on rhetoric about “agile” action and “best practice”, but short on actual substance.
Government’s plan for digital platform regulation all bark and no byte
The government's plan to better regulate digital platforms including Facebook and Google leaves a fair bit to be desired.
