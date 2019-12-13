Scott Morrison has labelled protesters “anarchists”. But what about Australians' right to freedom of political communication?

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

As Australia’s northeastern states continue to burn in catastrophic and unprecedented bushfire conditions, and with Australia’s trust in politicians at an all-time low, public protest is pressuring the government to face up to its climate responsibilities.

But as climate protest action has increased, most politicians are so far unmoved. PM Scott Morrison has labelled protesters “anarchists” pushing a “new breed of radical activism” that “at its heart would deny the liberties of Australians”. This is an interesting way to refer to an activity -- protest -- that is key to Australia’s democracy.