While the Business Council of Australia (BCA) continues to demand a cut in the rate of company tax, its members are paying well below the statutory level of tax, and many pay none at all.
Business Council members still shirking their tax obligations
The Business Council of Australia constantly demands cuts to company tax — but its members use tax lurks to pay well below full freight when it comes to their tax obligations.
