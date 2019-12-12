WORK, REST AND... ACTUALLY FORGET IT, JUST WORK
Low-paid jobs are increasingly dominated by monitoring and algorithms, inflicting a miserable combination of Taylorism, surveillance and abusive customers on workers. America’s professional class faces the same challenges as the working class did in the 1990s: immiseration, meaninglessness, alienation.
Meanwhile, despite a booming jobs market, American workers still struggle to find jobs that aren’t rubbish, and they’ve paid good money for the privilege of it. An interview with University of Melbourne social theorist Boris Frankel on UBI versus UBS, utopian thinking and practical policy.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.