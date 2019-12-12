Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week, the normalisation of torture, Henry Ford and anti-Semitism, fitting into Australia and doing philosophy in a Jimmy Stewart voice.

(Image: Getty)

WORK, REST AND... ACTUALLY FORGET IT, JUST WORK

Low-paid jobs are increasingly dominated by monitoring and algorithms, inflicting a miserable combination of Taylorism, surveillance and abusive customers on workers. America’s professional class faces the same challenges as the working class did in the 1990s: immiseration, meaninglessness, alienation.

Meanwhile, despite a booming jobs market, American workers still struggle to find jobs that aren’t rubbish, and they’ve paid good money for the privilege of it. An interview with University of Melbourne social theorist Boris Frankel on UBI versus UBS, utopian thinking and practical policy.