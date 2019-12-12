Its not hard to see that the Whakaari/White Island disaster haunts us now more than it might have hitherto because we are standing on the edge of inferno and death — in Sydney, in NSW, in history.

(Image: AP/Lillani Hopkins)

Well the story of the erupting volcano was kind of diverting, until we all realised people had died, how many, and in what horror. That is added to by so many of the dead being Australians, for anyone other than the thoroughly deracinated.

Now they stare out at us from tourist photos -- that stand-by genre, the silly shirts, the big colourful drinks raised to the camera. It's heartbreaking and haunting, and it is acquiring a double resonance from what is happening on the other side of the Tasman at the same time.