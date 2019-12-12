Retail chain Harris Scarfe going into administration — the latest in a long list of shuttered retailers — illustrates the cost of the government's do-nothing economic policy.

Image: AAP/Joe Castro

If you want to know the human cost of the Morrison government's do-nothing economic policy, ask the 1600 staff of the Harris Scarfe retail chain.

They now face an uncertain festive season after the chain, with 66 outlets across the country, was placed in receivership. The assets of the 170-year-old company were, Deloitte Restructuring Services reassuringly declared, likely to be enough to pay their entitlements, and stores will continue to trade for now. This comes less than a month after owner Greenlit Brands announced it was selling the chain to private equity outfit Allegro Funds.